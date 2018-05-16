Kilkenny's Langton's listed in One Fab Day 100 Best Irish Wedding Venues 2018

Langton House Hotel in Kilkenny has once again been named in the One Fab Day 100 Best Irish Wedding Venues, with the 2018 Independent Wedding Venue Guide out now.

It's the sixth year running the famous Kilkenny City destination has been mentioned. The guide is a comprehensive list of top wedding venues from across the island of Ireland in 2018.

As well as plenty of consistent favourites in the list, there are some exciting new additions.

It's here!! Styling tips, planning advice and 100 of the BEST wedding venues in Ireland! #OneFabDay100 >>> https://t.co/kTxJsw7cWN pic.twitter.com/4gdmGfg8GB — One Fab Day (@OneFabDay) May 15, 2018

Langton's is currently offering a wedding package winter sale for all new bookings for January, February, and November 2019. People can avail of a 10% discount on Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages. There are also some great extra offers for January bookings.

For more information on this, and more, contact Sean on 056-7765133 or email seanread@langtons.ie.