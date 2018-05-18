Temperatures of 19 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny at the weekend

Kilkenny has had some overcast, mild days of late but there's a more sustained spell of sunshine on the way.

Today will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine breaking through in parts and a highest temp of 19 Degrees Celsius forecasted.

Saturday too is expected to be nice and balmy with plenty of sun and warm weather.

In typical Irish fashion, the weather won't last too long...up to 1mm of rain is forecasted for Sunday but it'll still be relatively warm with temps of 11 Degrees Celsius.

The wet weather is expected to continue into Monday so get the BBQs out while you can.