Organised cock-fights in this Kilkenny town

The Yesteyears series continued this week with an edition from May 23, 1986.

The edition from 32 years ago had a front page story on cock-fights in Castlecomer.

The report stated that organised cock-fights were being staged in the Castlecomer area, according to the Irish Council Against Blood Sports at the time.

The Council had asked the Kilkenny People for assistance in stamping out "this cruel, perverted and highly illegal practice".

Also on the front page was a story about a "long, hot summer" forecast.

Farmer Michael Walsh of Kilmoylan, Kilmacthomas, Waterford, had been forecasting the weather accurately for years and he never got it wrong.

By using a technique that had been passed down for generations he forecasted that the summer's June, July and August would be marvellous.

Michael looked out his front door and watched the Comeragh Mountains on the landscape.

Depending on the "mood" of the mountains and other natural signs such as the behaviour of sheep and the clouds he could make a long term forecast.