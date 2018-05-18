Breaking: Three arrests made in connection with Mooncoin burglary

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Mooncoin overnight.

Shortly before 2am gardaí were alerted to an alarm ringing in a business premises in the village.

Gardaí responded and observed a suspicious vehicle and observing two males fleeing from the premises.

Entry was forced into the business on the Main Street and a quantity of cash was taken.

Two males, one of whom was a juvenile, and a female was arrested and are currently being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.