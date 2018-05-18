Breaking: Three arrests made in connection with Mooncoin burglary
Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Mooncoin overnight.
Shortly before 2am gardaí were alerted to an alarm ringing in a business premises in the village.
Gardaí responded and observed a suspicious vehicle and observing two males fleeing from the premises.
Entry was forced into the business on the Main Street and a quantity of cash was taken.
Two males, one of whom was a juvenile, and a female was arrested and are currently being detained at Thomastown Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on