Man and woman due in court for alleged burglary in south Kilkenny

A female in her 20s and a male in his 30s who had been detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations are scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court today at 12 noon charged in connection with an alleged burglary.

A male in his late teens was released without charge.

Three people were arrested by Gardaí from Mooncoin and Thomastown as part of ongoing operations targeting criminal groups involved in burglary and related crime in the south Kilkenny area.

The three were arrested following a burglary in Mooncoin in the early hours of Friday morning.



At approximately 1.40am Gardaí units from Mooncoin and Thomastown responded to an intruder alarm activation at a supermarket on Main St, Mooncoin.

A female (20s) and two males (30s and late teens) were arrested near the scene a short time later.

Property taken during the burglary, including a sum of cash has been recovered and car involved in the incident has been seized by investigating Gardaí.



The investigation is ongoing.