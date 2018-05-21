Weather outlook looks good for Kilkenny with an 'excellent' forecast ahead
Temperatures as high as 21 Degrees Celsius forecasted for Wednesday
It'll be '99 weather across Kilkenny
Some sustained sunshine looks like it's on the way, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
But there's one obstacle to overcome first:
Once we have Monday out of the way, it's an excellent forecast for the week ahead and into the following week. pic.twitter.com/3xtrOJiHQ3— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) May 20, 2018
