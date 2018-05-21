Weather outlook looks good for Kilkenny with an 'excellent' forecast ahead

Temperatures as high as 21 Degrees Celsius forecasted for Wednesday

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

It'll be '99 weather across Kilkenny

Some sustained sunshine looks like it's on the way, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

But there's one obstacle to overcome first: 