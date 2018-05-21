WATCH: Belview Port in south Kilkenny has been included in a South-East promo video

The three County Councils of Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford have collaborated with the three ports in the South-East (Belview Port, Rosslare Europort and New Ross Port) to produce a promotional video entitled: "The 3 Ports of Ireland's South-East Region".

The video showcases the three ports and the services they provide. Belview Port services containerised, bulk, break-bulk and project cargoes and is a cruise tourism gateway.

The services run to Rotterdam a couple of times a week and with Brexit on the horizon, the port's future looks bright.

In Kilkenny County Council's Management Report for 2018, the local authority said: "While each port provides a different service, all three have a role to play in facilitating economic trade within the region.

"Working collectively strengthens their case as the ports work to capitalise on opportunities as they arise."

You can watch the video below: