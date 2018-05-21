Several primary and secondary schools across Kilkenny to receive extensions and investment

Several primary and secondary schools across Kilkenny city and county are to receive extensions and investment, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan TD, has confirmed.

Minister Phelan has announced that the Department of Education and Skills has confirmed funding for extensions to Gowran NS, Moneenroe NS, St Patrick's Special School, Kells Road, Kilkenny and Thomastown NS.

“I’m also delighted to confirm funding for the development of the ASD unit in St Lachtains National School in Freshford. The latest round of investment in our schools infrastructure also sees the release of funding for important improvement works to the Presentation Secondary School and the CBS Secondary school in Kilkenny.

"Both schools have a very strong academic and sporting tradition and the new investment will improve the quality of life for teaching staff, pupils and the wider school community," he said.

Ongoing progress is being made on the new Community and Gaelscoileanna project in Kilkenny city as well as the new CBS secondary school, Minister Phelan added.

Minister Phelan confirmed that he will be accompanying Minister Michael Ring from the Department of Community and Rural Development on his visit to Kilkenny this Thursday, May 24.

Their day includes visits to Castlecomer Discovery Park, the Fr McGrath Centre, Kilkenny, Thomastown Enterprise Centre, Woodstock Gardens Inistioge and Piltown Enterprise Centre.