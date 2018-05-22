‘Positive impact’ of Garda plan to tackle hotspots of anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny City

Darren Hassett went on patrol in Kilkenny last Saturday night to see if it really is safer to socialise in Kilkenny in the wake of the Gardaí's Operation City Safe.

Speaking on Saturday night about the impact of the roll-out in Kilkenny City, Sgt Laura Dragoi said the hope is to reduce crime over time.

“So far, so good," she said.

For the full three pages of reports, pick up this week's Kilkenny People.