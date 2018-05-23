Disappointment over price increases at Kilkenny City centre private car park

Market Cross Shopping Centre in the heart of Kilkenny City is to increase it’s parking charges from next month.

The change in the hourly rate will show an increase from the current charge of €1.30 to €1.50. The Kilkenny People also understands that the cap of €13 in any consecutive 24 hour period will now jump to €15 in any consecutive 24 hours.

Cllr Patrick McKee expressed his disappointment that the prices are going up.

He said: “Whilst this is a matter for the private operator of the car park, I am very disappointed that parking charges are set to increase at the Market Cross.

“I can’t say why this decision was taken as I simply don’t know at this stage, but ultimately it is not good news for the shopper who will see increased charges when using what is an important parking facility in the middle of our City Centre.”

“At a time when we as a Council are seeking out ways to enhance the shopping experience in Kilkenny City and attract more people into our City Centre, the decision by the private operator to increase parking charges at the Market Cross is regretful.

"I will be calling on Kilkenny County Council to conduct a full review of parking charges in our City Centre, and as part of that process, we must engage with private operators to ensure they play their part in building an environment that is pro-business and pro-consumer,” Cllr McKee added.

In a statement to the Kilkenny People, Centre Manager at Market Cross, John Chatten, said: “The Client for Market Cross Car Park has indeed informed us of a price increase in the current hourly parking Rate.

“The change in the hourly rate will show an increase from the current charge of €1.30 to €1.50. The proposed date for the increase to commence is Monday June 4 2018.”