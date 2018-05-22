Talbot's Tower and Kilkenny City Walls brochure launched

Talbot's Tower in Kilkenny

A brochure depicting the beautifully illustrated interpretive panels at Talbot's Tower has been produced by the Heritage Office, to coincide with the re-launch of Talbot's Tower on May 3. 

It is intended the brochure will be a useful educational resource for schools in County Kilkenny and encourage school children and visitors to explore Kilkenny's medieval heritage. 

To request a free copy of the brochure, please contact the Heritage Office on: heritage@kilkennycoco.ie 

After many years of frustration, an important piece of the medieval fabric of Kilkenny city reopened to the public earlier this month. 