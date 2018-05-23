Details for voting in Kilkenny in Friday’s Referendum

There are 122 polling stations across Kilkenny for this Friday’s Referendum on the Eight Amendment.

Voters are reminded that polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm.

The count will begin at 9am on Saturday morning in The Hub at Cillín Hill.

People in Kilkenny have been issued with their voting cards which provide the details of where their polling station is located.

Anyone who hasn’t gotten a polling card or has any queries should contact Kilkenny County Council.

People will be voting on whether or not to approve the Thirty-Sixth Amendment to the Constitution Bill.

If approved, it would see the text of Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution being removed (repealed) and replaced. The question on the ballot paper will be: Do you approve of the proposal to amend the Constitution contained in the undermentioned Bill?