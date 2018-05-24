Kilkenny man imprisoned for no insurance was previously given 40 year driving ban

A man convicted of driving with no insurance and without a licence - having previously been given a 40 year disqualification from driving - has been sentenced to four months in prison.

James Roche, with an address at 37 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to the Section 56 and and Section 38 road traffic offences which occurred at Garringreen on April 4 of this year.

Prosecuting Sgt Alma Molloy told the court that Mr Roche, a father of four, was observed driving the car just after 7pm on the date in question.

She said Mr Roche has 82 previous convictions and these include: six for no insurance; four for failure to produce a driving licence; three for driving a vehicle while disqualified; six for driving without a licence; eight for dangerous driving; one for careless driving and one for failure to wear a safety belt.

Judge Colin Daly has for details as to the penalty Mr Roche received for his last conviction for no insurance.

The conviction was in 2012 and saw Mr Roche sentenced to a detention of one month and a disqualification from driving for 40 years.

Solicitor for the defendant, Chris Hogan, said his client is now 24 and was a juvenile was he committed the motoring offences.

He now buys second hand cars and improves them and sells them on. He does not drive the cars normally, except on the date in question, the court heard.

Mr Roche suffered from a serious addiction to heroin and is now clear of that.

Judge Daly said the offences before the court were on the upper end of the scale. He took into account Mr Roche’s personal circumstances and the efforts he made to remain offending free.

He convicted and sentenced Mr Roche to four months in prison for the no insurance charge and disqualified him from driving for ten years.

On the driving without insurance matter, Judge Daly convicted the defendant and sentenced him to four months in prison to run concurrent to the no insurance sentence.