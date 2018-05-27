John Street businesses held emergency meetings due to the imposition of parking restrictions

The Yesteryears series continued this week with an edition from May 24, 1968.

The paper led with a story after John Street businesses said they would be ruined, and were holding emergency meetings due to the imposition of new parking restrictions.

Shops in Irishtown were also affected, and they were about to meet the Garda Commissioner to find a solution.

A 201 acre residential farm, known as Grange House sold for £19,000 this week. And continuing on the financial theme, the production of ‘Lock up your daughters’ benefited the city to the tune of £150,000.

A modern glider with a 60ft wingspan had a forced landing on a farm near Durrow.

Firefighters saved a 2,000 acre plantation outside Mullinavat when they battled through a bog to put out a fire in the middle of the wood.