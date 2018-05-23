Warmest day of the year in Kilkenny just recorded
There are more days to come
Warmest day of the year in Kilkenny
It reached just over 22 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny today, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
Our warmest day of the year so far, but guess what?
If anything, it will get a bit warmer by the end of the week.
