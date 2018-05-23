Warmest day of the year in Kilkenny just recorded

There are more days to come

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kikenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Warmest day of the year in Kilkenny

It reached just over 22 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny today, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

Our warmest day of the year so far, but guess what? 

If anything, it will get a bit warmer by the end of the week.