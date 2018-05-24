BREAKING - Cyclists will reach speeds of 100km per hour tomorrow in North Kilkenny

The sixth stage of Ras Tailteann cycle race will go through north Kilkenny tomorrow with cyclists reaching speeds of 100km per hour.

“Speeds will be high early on, not least because of the post office sprint at Urlingford (km 77.4), before things get considerably tougher after the 100 kilometre point," race director Eimear Dignam said.

A total of five climbs will spice things up between there and the finish, including a category one ascent. The quintet of climbs are Byrnesgrove (category 3, km 108.7), Castlecomer (category 3, km 116.3), the first category wall of Gorteen (km 120.9), plus the second category pair of Coan West (km 124.6) before heading into Carlow and Clongrennan (km 133.5).”

“There will be a lot of main roads and there will be high speeds. I think this is going to be really tough on the energy levels, and riders will have to be tucked in tight. There is a long climb at Castlecomer and then very quickly after that there is the first category climb of Gorteen and a couple of category two climbs on the run into Carlow.

This will make things very interesting, although there might be enough time after the last climb for things to come back together," Eimear Dignam added.