Minister Ring visits community projects during visit to Kilkenny

Minister of Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is today (Thursday) visiting rural communities in Kilkenny, and will officially launch the second phase of construction of a new Enterprise Centre in Piltown, which received funding through his Department.

The Minister will take part in the brick laying ceremony for Phase 2 of the construction of Piltown Enterprise Centre, which has received €200,000 through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

Minister Ring is also visiting Castlecomer Discovery Park, which received funding from his Department through the LEADER programme and Town and Village Renewal Scheme. He will also visit the Fr McGrath Family Resource Centre and Thomastown Community Centre during the day. The Minister will also meet with members of Kilkenny Leader Partnership and visit Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge.

Minister Ring’s visit is hosted by local TD and the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan.

“I’m delighted to be in Kilkenny today to visit some fantastic community projects throughout the county. Last year I allocated almost €3.5 million through my Department for investments in local projects and communities here in Kilkenny," said Minister Ring.

“Today’s visit is great opportunity to see how local initiatives supported by my Department are helping to improve the lives of local communities. During my visit, I will visit a new Enterprise Centre in Piltown, which is just starting its second phase of construction. The project has received €200,000 through my Department’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme, and once completed, will help create jobs through its support of local businesses.

“I will also be visiting the Fr McGrath Family Resource Centre today, which provides the community with a wonderful venue which offers programmes, services and support to families and individuals in the St Canice’s Parish and surrounding areas of Kilkenny City. I’m pleased that my own Department provides funding of over €38,000 annually to the facility under the Community Services Programme.

“I believe that people should be given the opportunity to have a decent quality of life, wherever they decide to live in Ireland, and my Department’s focus is to help communities across the country realise their potential, none more so than the communities I’ll be visiting here in Kilkenny today.”