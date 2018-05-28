Contractor on site for N78 works - including improvements to footpaths - by middle of June

The consultants have advised that the tender assessment has been concluded and Kilkenny County Council will issue a recommendation to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for final approval to award.

Cllr Maurice Shortall said: "All going well the contractor will be on site mid to late June, for the 6.73km overlay commencing at the Big Bridge, Castlecomer to Coolbaun South via Coolbaun North to Crettyard on the Laois bounds.

"Substantial sections of defective footpath along the N78 and also along Crettyard cottages will be reconstructed as part of the scheme which also includes drainage measures."

"The traffic calming measures at the Discovery Park/St Mary's Church and Coon Junction will also be carried out under this contract," added Cllr Shortall.