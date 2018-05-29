Kilkenny's warmest day of the year record broken already as temps to rise again today

Forecasters expect a high of 27 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny by 1pm today

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

A high of 27 Degrees Celsius today

The warmest day of the year up to yesterday in Kilkenny had seen the mercury rise to a sweltering 22 Degrees Celsius. 

According to www.kilkennyweather.com, that record has already been beaten by the temperatures on Monday. 