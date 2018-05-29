Kilkenny's warmest day of the year record broken already as temps to rise again today

The warmest day of the year up to yesterday in Kilkenny had seen the mercury rise to a sweltering 22 Degrees Celsius.

According to www.kilkennyweather.com, that record has already been beaten by the temperatures on Monday.

It was up to 23.5 C a short time ago. Warmest day in Kilkenny so far this year. — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) May 28, 2018

It could get even hotter today (Tuesday) with Met Éireann forecasting a high of 27 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny by 1pm.