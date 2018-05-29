Kilkenny's warmest day of the year record broken already as temps to rise again today
Forecasters expect a high of 27 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny by 1pm today
A high of 27 Degrees Celsius today
The warmest day of the year up to yesterday in Kilkenny had seen the mercury rise to a sweltering 22 Degrees Celsius.
According to www.kilkennyweather.com, that record has already been beaten by the temperatures on Monday.
It was up to 23.5 C a short time ago. Warmest day in Kilkenny so far this year.— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) May 28, 2018
It could get even hotter today (Tuesday) with Met Éireann forecasting a high of 27 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny by 1pm.
