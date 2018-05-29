Calls for rehabilitation works on this 255 year old bridge in Kilkenny
Five arch limestone bridge in Castlecomer was built in 1763 some 255 years ago.
Rehabilitation works on the "Big Bridge" as it is known locally in Castlecomer are necessary, Councillor Maurice Shortall has noted.
He said: "This five arch limestone bridge was built in 1763 some 255 years ago. A lot of water has flowed under the Big Bridge in the intervening period."
“I am asking to have these works carried out in a manner that is in keeping with the civil engineering heritage of Castlecomer," added Cllr Shortall.
