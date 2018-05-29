Calls for potholes - affecting up to eleven homes - to be filled in on Kilkenny cul-de-sac

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh has called for potholes to be filled in on a cul-de-sac in north Kilkenny.

At last month’s Castlecomer Municipal District meeting, Cllr Cavanagh put forward an item calling for the potholes to be filled in - which she says are affecting up to eleven homes in the area.

She said the issue was on the road at Rathpatrick - a cul-de-sac to the home of a local resident and about ten other houses which is “full of potholes”.