Cutting remarks over Kilkenny's hedges

A councillor has hit out at a “certain percentage” of landowners that don’t cut their hedges.

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh made the remarks at last month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District where she told members that some landowners don’t cut their hedges “from one end of the decade to the next”.

She added that a common sound in some parts is the that of the side of a car screeching from hitting the overgrown hedges.

Area engineer Philippe Beubry said there is good compliance for hedge cutting in north Kilkenny and that the Council does inform landowners who are not cutting hedges of their obligations to do so.

He says the Council does serve official notice of non-compliance.

He told members that they will be issuing notices again later this year and he told them to email the Council with problem roads and the local authority will add them to the list.

Cllr Hilda Cavanagh said she previously lodged a complaint about one hedge and the “season came and went” without it being cut.

February 28 was the last day for cutting hedgerows until September 1.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick queried if there is a road safety issue arising as a result of an overgrown hedge out of season, if it could be dealt with now.

Mr Beubry said under road safety legislation the local authority could act now, out of season, to deal with such a matter.

Section 70 of the Roads Act, 1993 obliges the owner or occupier of land to take all reasonable steps to ensure that trees, shrubs etc. on the land are not a hazard or potential hazard to road users and that they do not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road.

The matter was also previously raised in the south of the county at a Piltown MD meeting.

The Council said at the time that the threat of the local authority billing the landowners for the hedge cutting works “concentrates the mind”.