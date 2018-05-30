Warmest May day since 2012 in Kilkenny

Record breaking temperatures

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

It's weather for a 99 in Kilkenny

It reached a maximum of 25.4 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

It was a record breaking temperature but the balmy weather may have peaked in Kilkenny. 

Temperatures today are expected to hit 23 Degrees Celsius but it will drop to 18 and 19 Degrees Celsius tomorrow and Friday. 