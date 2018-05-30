Warmest May day since 2012 in Kilkenny
Record breaking temperatures
It's weather for a 99 in Kilkenny
It reached a maximum of 25.4 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
It was a record breaking temperature but the balmy weather may have peaked in Kilkenny.
Temperatures today are expected to hit 23 Degrees Celsius but it will drop to 18 and 19 Degrees Celsius tomorrow and Friday.
