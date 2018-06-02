Dungeon in Kilkenny City investigated as tourist attraction

The redevelopment of the Tholsel could create a tourist attraction called ‘Kilkenny’s Dungeon’ which will also help provide access to the Medieval Mile Museum from High Street.

The Council’s draft capital budget plan for 2018-2020 refers to a City Hall upgrade and the introduction of a lift to all floors of the Tholsel, including the basement area.

A proposal to develop the basement into a tourist attraction based on the theme of “Kilkenny’s Dungeon” has been investigated, the local authority confirmed.

This proposal links closely to the current creation of a Medieval Mile Museum in St Mary’s Church located behind the Tholsel.

The redevelopment of the Tholsel could also provide an access to the Medieval Mile Museum from High Street, Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council has been approved of a grant of €50,000 by Failte Ireland to enable the concept to be further developed.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan said that the development of the Tholsel as a heritage asset was “long overdue”.

He particularly welcomed the fact that the local authority would engage in a conservation and interpretation project for the dungeon of City Hall.