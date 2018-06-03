Car park and new public toilets for Graignamanagh

A councillor has expressed his delight at the progression regarding the construction of a 15 bay car park and new public toilets for the town of Graignamanagh.

The provision of 15 additional car parking spaces at Turfmarket within such close proximity to the town centre and riverbank area will provide for “a significant boost to the local economy”, the Council’s draft capital budget plan for 2018-2020 has concluded.

The local authority is in the process of acquiring a property, by agreement, at Turfmarket and it is anticipated that this process will be concluded shortly.

IMPACT

The acquisition of this property will allow for the construction of the car park and the public toilet on site.

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said:

“The closure six years ago of the public toilets on Convent Road has been a significant inconvenience to the local community of Graignamanagh and also for tourists and visitors to the town,” said Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

“In addition to the new 15-bay car park, the provision of a new modern toilet within close proximity to the town centre, with parking provision directly beside same will address this issue and also add to the amenity/hospitality offering”

Cllr Cleere confirmed that the design stage of the project is now complete and the planning process under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations has also commenced and documentation is currently available for public inspection in County Hall, the Thomastown Area Office and also the library in Graignamanagh.

The Council has identified the current Town and Village renewal scheme as a potential funding stream to deliver the construction stage of this project and an application for funding will be made shortly.

OUTDOOR HUB

Graignamanagh Outdoor Hub is now open for business and the Barrow Valley Community Development Ltd group are actively seeking to promote interest in the hire and use of the building.