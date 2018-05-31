Sum of €200,000 earmarked for Graignamangh library works

Remedial works on Graignamanagh Library - which is 30 years old - are to cost €200,000.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said a “community without a library is a community without a soul” and said Kilkenny was fortunate to have an incredible library service. “Graig library is 30 years old. The work they do is phenomenal,” he added.

Cllr Cleere queried where the Council were at as regards discussions with the Department of the Environment to get the funding to progress the works as part of the 2018-2020 capital plan.

The remedial works are associated with external gutters, roof lights, external gutters and roof coverings, all of which are contributing to water ingress into the building. An amount of €200,000 has been provided to progress works as required.

The Council will engage with the Department “with a view to securing funding for these necessary remediation works”.

Cllr Breda Gardner asked about upgrade plans for the Thomastown library which she says is “so needed” for the town of 2,500. “We’d love to have something like Graig in Thomastown,” she added.

In the capital plan it states that provision has been made to relocate the library service in Thomastown, subject to funding availability.

The current library is described as “too small and limited” and it also suffers the impact of flooding on a recurring basis.

In January 2016, the Department announced funding of €2.45m for the provision of a new City library which will extend and utilise the existing Carnegie Library at John’s Quay. Preliminary estimates for the new library is €5m.

Over the period of the capital programme the Council will continue to seek grant funding for the ongoing energy efficient and customer friendly enhancements to library branch lighting and heating systems.