Multi-million pound deal for Kilkenny Design Workshops

The Yesteryears series continued this week with an edition from June 3, 1988.

There was a considerable amount of business news on the front page this week.

Local crafts people were combining with a financial backer to buy Kilkenny Design Workshops; Mahon and McPhilips secured a multi-million pound deal in Saudi Arabia and the International Hide and Skin Group purchased another plant in Down.

The Minister for Industry and Commerce Albert Reynolds was due to visit the county this week.

In other news, hurling fans were glad to hear that the legendary Christy Heffernan would recover from a car crash - though it would rule him out of the upcoming Leinster championship as the Glenmore man went under surgery for facial injuries.