Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Kilkenny County Council are offering a number of positions; including a part-time firefighter and Woodstock caretaker, and a temporary driver in the machinery yard.

Keeping in line with driving, there are starter and refresher driving courses on offer at Springhill Court Hotel. There are multiple managerial rolls available, including one in the Carrick on Suir Day Care Centre, and also a service manager / programme coordinator for Journeyman Day Services.

The Castle Orthodontics offering no experience required positions as a clinical assistant and dental nurse. There is a vacancy for a part-time position in Thomastown Community Kindergarten, who are in search of an experienced teacher.

A Civil Engineering Company in the Southeast are looking for a quantity surveyor and contract manager, and Good’s have a position available for a visual merchandiser. There is a requirement for two fence erectors, working with agricultural, industrial and residential fencing.

A position has become available as a drilling operator at Kehoe Drilling & Blasting. Lenrec are looking for an administrative assistant in the logistics team. Finally, Matt The Millers have multiple positions on offer, including a full-time chef, and part-time bar and waiting staff.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Kilkenny People.