With white fillings costing an average of €75 in Kilkenny and crowns average €620

A recent report has shed light on dental costs in Kilkenny, with white fillings averaging €75 and crowns averaging €660.

Leading health insurance expert Dermot Goode of Totalhealthcover.ie said not enough people in the country are aware of the dental insurance that exists on the market and while he advises that, unlike health insurance, it’s not cost effective for everyone to take out a policy, he believes there are thousands of people who could cut the cost of their dental bills significantly by ensuring they have some cover in place.