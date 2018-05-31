Kilkenny - Would you cut your ponytail for cancer?

In July, as part of Relay for Life Kilkenny, the Great Kilkenny Ponytail Cut will be held.

Over the past five years, participants of the Great Kilkenny Ponytail Cut in Kilkenny have donated over 60 ponytails to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs to children fighting cancer.

They have also raised over €20,000 in support of the Irish Cancer Society to help with research to try and end the fight against cancer!

“It’s a selfless act to donate hair to make the wigs and every year, we are delighted to have so many take part,” organiser Jo Turner said.

Jo and the other people behind Relay For Life, Kilkenny are looking for participants for next month in the rugby club.

Participants do not have to be part of Relay for Life teams, they simply have to have a seven inch ponytail to donate.

The ponytail cut will take place on the Sunday of the event

For more information, contact Jo Turner at relaykkmedia@gmail.com and help fight cancer

Relay teams needed

More teams are needed for the relay held over 24 hours in what is a lovely, heartwarming event.

Businesses and landmarks in the city centre such as Kilkenny Castle, The Tholsel (City Hall), Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral will be lit up purple as part of the Paint the Town Purple campaign in support of cancer survivors.

The track at the Kilkenny Rugby Club will be a hive of activity over the weekend with dozens of teams expected.

The Relayers will be joined by cancer survivors on the track to walk the first lap, the Lap of Honour, the traditional start to every Relay for Life event worldwide.

The Candle of Hope Ceremony will be held as the sun was sets on Saturday night, in a ceremony which allowed people to reflect on those who are currently fighting cancer and those who have been especially good to Relay for Life.