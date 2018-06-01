Kilkenny has its work cut out as national pot of Greenway funding announced

A national funding pot of €12 million has been announced for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for 2018 - the scheme from which Kilkenny hopes to draw down funding for the Kilkenny Greenway.

The scheme provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as greenways, blueways and cycleways. Applications to the value of €12 million will be approved this year and the scheme will be implemented up to the end of 2019.

However, based on similar projects elsewhere, the cost for the Kilkenny Greenway would be in the region of €7-10 million.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will provide funding under three separate measures:



· Measure 1: Small maintenance/promotion of existing infrastructure (maximum grant €20,000).



· Measure 2: Medium scale repair/upgrade and development of new small/medium infrastructure (maximum grant €200,000).



· Measure 3: Repair/upgrade and development of larger more strategic projects (grant of between €200,001 and €500,000).

In March, local councillors approved the Part 8 application for a 22km-long Greenway in south Kilkenny, connecting Ferrybank to New Ross along a disused railway line. The council is aiming to be ready early next year to go to contract stage.

CIE have indicated they are willing to enter into a contract with Kilkenny County Council, with a potential lease of about 20 years for the Kilkenny Greenway. The council would be responsible for the public liability for the whole route.

“On the back of a very successful scheme last year I am delighted to be in a position to announce a further €12 million in funding to ensure the development of new and exciting outdoor facilities across the country and the maintenance of existing recreational facilities," said Minister Michael Ring.



“The type of projects funded through this scheme will include greenways, blueways and cycleways. These are wonderful amenities which enable local communities to get out and experience the natural environment and which also attract visitors, thus benefitting the local economy.

Full details of the scheme will be issued by the Department of Rural and Community Development to all local authorities and other relevant bodies in the coming days. Successful applicants will be announced by the end of August and projects will be expected to commence shortly thereafter.