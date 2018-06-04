Lifeguards on duty timetable for Kilkenny

Kilkenny's lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from July 1 to August 31 of this year on the Rivers Nore and Barrow.

They will be at the following locations: The Meadows, Kilkenny City, The Weir, Kilkenny City, Thomastown, Inistioge, Graignamanagh from 2pm to 4.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm each day.

Lifeguards are on duty at weekends (Saturday and Sunday) only for the month of June.

The times are: 2pm to 4.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.