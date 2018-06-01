Weather warning upgraded to status orange for Kilkenny
Crosses represent lightening strikes. Courtesy of Met Eireann
A status orange weather warning is now in place for Kilkenny city and county.
Met Eireann upgraded the status from yellow to orange just before 4pm.
According to the forecaster, localised severe thunderstorm activity and 'torrential downpours and lightning strikes" are expected in the 16 counties over the next few hours.
The warning is valid until 10pm tonight.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on