BREAKING - Kilkenny based Glanbia Plc has a new chairman and he's from Laois

A Laois man who has made a huge contribution to his community has been appointed chairman of the nutrition and food giant, Glanbia.

Martin Keane's appointment as Group Chairman, to succeed Henry Corbally is with immediate effect.

From Clara, Co Kilkenny, Pat Murphy has been appointed Vice Chairman in place of Martin Keane.

Mr Keane has done Trojan work on the Donaghmore Famine Work House and Agricultural Museum and farms at Errill, outside Portlaoise.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Keane said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to serve as Group Chairman of Glanbia. I will continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

"I look forward to working with the Board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Glanbia organisation, I would also like to thank my predecessor Henry Corbally for his leadership and commitment as Chairman for the last three years.”

In addition, Jer Doheny from Tullaroan has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Tom Grant and Patsy Ahern have retired as Non-Executive Directors of Glanbia plc. This reduces the number of Glanbia Co-op Nominee Directors on the Board of Glanbia plc from ten to eight members for the years 2018 and 2019. This reflects the revised Board governance arrangements.

Patsy Ahern and Tom Grant continue as Directors of Glanbia Co-operative Society and Glanbia Ireland while Ger O’Brien has been appointed as a Director of both organisations.