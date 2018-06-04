Warmest May in Kilkenny since 2008 and this week's forecast is looking decent too
The monthly weather report
More warm conditions on the way for Kilkenny
The May stats have confirmed it was a great month weatherwise in Kilkenny, according to www.kilkennyweather.com
It was the warmest since May 2008, with a mean temp of 13C, the warmest May in ten years.
It's another good forecast for this week. The open sea surface temperatures are between 14 and 15 C between Waterford and Clare (cooler in the Irish Sea).
