Warmest May in Kilkenny since 2008 and this week's forecast is looking decent too

More warm conditions on the way for Kilkenny

The May stats have confirmed it was a great month weatherwise in Kilkenny, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

It was the warmest since May 2008, with a mean temp of 13C, the warmest May in ten years.

It's another good forecast for this week. The open sea surface temperatures are between 14 and 15 C between Waterford and Clare (cooler in the Irish Sea).