Kilkenny to have 'mattress amnesty day' as part of anti-dumping initiative

Details have been announced of a ‘mattress amnesty day’ taking place on Saturday, June 16, from noon until 4pm.

The event will take place at the Dunmore Recycling and Waste Disposal Centre, and is part of the 2018 Anti-Dumping Initiative - ‘Empowering People to Engage and Help the Environment’. Kilkenny County Council, in association with WERLA Southern Region, hopes to prevent people dumping their old mattresses illegally.

On the day, members of the public will be able to dispose of their old mattress for free. The mattress just needs to be dry, with a maximum of five mattresses per load/household.