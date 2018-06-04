Kilkenny man who made huge contribution to Kerry hurling passes away

A Kilkenny man who spent decades promoting hurling in Kerry has passed away. Pat Delaney originally from Woodsgift and past player with the Emeralds (Urlingford) GAA club had been a selector with senior and minor Kerry hurling teams and was a dynamic treasurer of the East Kerry County Board.

PRO of Kerry hurling, Tommy O'Connor said Pat had given great service to Kerry hurling and was a huge loss to St Patrick's Club, Kilkarney and to hurling.