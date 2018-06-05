Spate of fly-tipping in Kilkenny sees 'chairs and a boiler unit' dumped

A councillor has slammed another episode of illegal dumping in the Johnswell area.

The incident occurred last week with objects including chairs, a boiler unit and other household items being dumped on the public roadside.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that illegal dumping has been a “persistent problem in rural communities” across north Kilkenny and notwithstanding the “huge efforts of local communities” those responsible were continuing to carry on their illegal activities.

"We simply need more resources in terms of man power and surveillance technology. It is clear to me that we are not adequately equipped to tackle the problem.

“Those who are carrying out the illegal dumping know that unless they leave material in the rubbish that will help to identify them, it is unlikely that they will be caught, that is a problem. The know they will get away with it, and this is not good enough.

"I believe that as a Council we must prioritise this issue and ensure that those who think it is ok to dump rubbish illegally are caught and punished harshly,” he added.

The illegal dumping in Johnswell was promptly dealt with by Council staff.