Calls for rumble strips for new social housing builds in this Kilkenny town

Calls have been made for rumble strips and speed variation signs ahead of the construction of new social housing in Ballyragget.

The Part 8 for the construction of 22 social houses at Station Avenue was approved at last month’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr Maurice Shortall said: “The issue of exit from the estate was raised at a recent information evening and in particular the increase of vehicles, this will be addressed with a safety audit.

"Nearly everyone who attended had an application and the real pity is that with a total of 46 people expressing Ballyragget as their first preference this development will not be sufficient to meet the demand.

“Because of the poor visibility from the Finnan direction I am seeking rumble strips and the erection of a speed variable sign as motorists approach the bridge.

“Finally, the ongoing discussions with landowners will hopefully be successful and ensure construction traffic will not have to go through the present estate.”

Director of Services at the Council, Mary Mulholland, said a safety audit will be carried out and will consider the practicalities of rumble strips.

Two of the 2 bed units are suitable for occupation by a wheelchair user. Six of the units will be one beds while ten will be two beds and a further four will be three bed homes. Two of the units will be four beds.

The proposed scheme is an extension of the existing Station Avenue estate, which was constructed in 2007/2008 by the Council. The scheme has received funding under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.