Kilkenny man with Mike Tyson tattoo given suspended prison sentence and fined

A man accused of racially abusing a bouncer has been fined a total of €350 for Public Order offences and given a two month suspended prison sentence.

Terry Walsh, 63 Riverview, Ardnore pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Rose Inn Street on January 1 of this year.

At a hearing of the case earlier this year, Judge Colin Daly adjourned the matter for Mr Walsh to complete a cultural awareness programme.

At a February hearing Sergeant Alma Molloy told the court that on the date in question the defendant was on Rose Inn Street and was intoxicated and was shouting abuse at a security man.

“He was shouting offensive names to a member of staff who was coloured,” she said. When asked by Judge Daly the nature of the abuse, she said that the defendant had called the man “a f*****g n****r.”

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court on the February date that his client accepts that his behaviour was unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable that someone should be subjected to racial abuse. My client says that he is not a racist and he has a tattoo of Mike Tyson on his arm,” Mr Hogan added.

On May 28, Kilkenny District Court heard from Mr Hogan that there was an allegation that his client had made racist remarks to the bouncer.

Mr Walsh had undergone equality and diversity training and Mr Hogan said his client is “culturally aware”. On the night in question, Mr Walsh had relapsed with alcohol and acted out of character.

A letter of apology had been handed into court at the previous hearing.

Judge Miriam Walsh sentenced Mr Walsh to two months in prison and suspended the sentence for six months and added that she was “taking into account his previous convictions”.

The court heard earlier that the defendant has eight previous convictions.

She also fined Mr Walsh €150 for the Section 4 intoxication in a public place offence and for the Section 6 Public Order matter she fined him €200.