Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

Gittens Murray Architects has two vacancies. They’re looking for a year out student of architectural technology as well as a junior qualified architectural technician with at least three years of experience.

Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny want a medical scientist. Applicants must hold the relevant qualifications as per the Department of Health standards. They must also be a member of or be eligible for membership of The Academy of Medical Laboratory Science.

Glanbia require seasonal general operatives. Applicants must have at least two years’ experience of working in a fast paced, highly automated manufacturing environment and/or a qualification in an industrial trade such as electrician, instrumentation technician or mechanical fitter.

PRL are looking for a full time artic driver, and a part time/weekend artic driver. All applicants must have a full licence, a digital tachograph driver card and all driver CPC modules completed.

Munster Joinery wish to recruit a service engineer who has a full clean drivers licence. They will provide full training.

David Buggy Motors are looking for either a qualified mechanic or a fourth-year apprentice. Additionally, they also need an apprentice mechanic.

The Sisters of Mercy in St Leo’s Convent in Carlow require a part-time house manager. Previous management experience is essential.

Teagasc, the Irish agricultural and food development authority, are looking for an ICT technical services manager.

The HSE are searching for a mental health staff nurse, while First choice Interior Sprayers want an apprentice painter.

Those who wish to apply to be a part time cleaner/housekeeper should send their CV to trish@bookkilkenny.ie. Applicants must be fluent in English and have previous experience.

