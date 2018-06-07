Dealing with sudden death and embalming - Talks in Kilkenny

Death, the great big white elephant in our lives. Fear dominates, but talking about death can help us to live with our fears, prepare for our own death and cope with the death of people we love.

Death Matters has organised the following talks and discussions about different aspects of death.

'Dealing with Sudden Death' will be held in Loughboy Library at 6.15pm tomorrow, Friday. Community Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick will talk about what happens in the event of an unexpected death. If you have had to deal with the sudden death of a friend or relative and you have questions to ask or if you are curious and want to know about the role of garda, coroner or pathologist then this talk will be of interest to you.

Embalming. Loughboy Library 3pm Wednesday, June 13. Scientists, environmentalists and the curious Tommy Dermody of Molloy's funeral home Callan will answer all the questions you never really wanted to ask!!

Coming to terms with Death and Dying. Time and venue to be confirmed. Brenda Cooper, a member of the 'End of Life Care Committee', will discuss practical ways in which people can be involved in the care of friends and relatives who are living with a terminal illness and help to find ways to cope at the time of the death of a loved one.

Conversations about Death. Hosted by Loughboy Library, date and time to be confirmed. Further details when confirmed in local papers and on local radio stations. All events are free and open to everyone.