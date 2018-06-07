Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to receive honorary doctorate

Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick in recognition of her exceptional commitment to improving women’s healthcare in Ireland.

Vicky Phelan, a graduate and former employee of UL, has shown tremendous courage and determination since her diagnosis of terminal cervical cancer.

In a statement released by the university Vicky was described as 'erudite, articulate and forthright'.

"Vicky has contributed to uncovering a scandal which has affected the lives of hundreds of women and their families, and in doing so has given immeasurable service to the women of this country.

"As a result of her dedication to helping other people in similar circumstances, an investigation of the shortcomings of the current system is taking place so that in future, Ireland will have the benefit of a service corresponding to the highest international standards.

Underpinning her commitment to women’s health, despite her own situation, Vicky has continued to call on women to participate in the cervical screening programme."

The Taoiseach has said Vicky Phelan and Emma Mhic Mhathúna have done the State a service but it was something they should never have had to do. | https://t.co/MeJfWiNYVQ pic.twitter.com/ghrYhrixyX — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 11, 2018

Last Friday the mother-of-two received civic recognition for her bravery in highlighting issues with the cervical screening programme and her service to the people of Ireland.