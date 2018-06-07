Work on Kilmacow water mains upgrade to begin in coming days

Almost 3km of water mains is to be replaced and upgraded in the Kilmacow area of south Kilkenny, to improve supply to local businesses and residents.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council, will shortly begin the work to replace existing pipes with modern HDPE pipes on a 2.2km stretch between Ballykeoghan and Lacey’s Cross in the townland of Dangan and along a 700m stretch in the townland of Arderra. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to each customer’s water supply.



The pipes that are being replaced are subject to high levels of leakage and bursts due to their age and poor condition. Replacing them will result in a much improved water supply for the area, with fewer outages due to burst pipes and better water pressure and water quality overall.



Irish Water says the works, which will be carried out by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd, will get under way in the coming week and are expected to be completed by the end of October.



It's part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, which over the next four years will see €500 million invested to reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.



“We are pleased to be starting this project in the Kilmacow area which will reduce leakage and result in a major improvement in water supply for local customers," says Water Networks Programme regional lead, Mark O’ Duffy.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to thank the people of the area for their patience and support as we deliver this essential project."

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on residents, businesses and road users. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.



Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works. There will be local diversions via Kilmacow as appropriate but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.



Irish Water would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience as a result of this essential work. Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Service and Supply updates section of the Irish Water website at or via Irish Water’s 24/7 Customer Care line at 1850 278 278.



Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website. Members of the public can report a leak in public property, such as footpaths, roads and communal areas, here or by calling 1850 278 278.