New cathaoirleach for Kilkenny County Council to be elected today

The elected members of Kilkenny County Council will meet to pick a new chairman for 2018/19, at the council Annual General Meeting this afternoon.

Incumbent Cllr David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) will hand over the reigns to a successor after his 12 months in office. The councillors present will be asked if they wish to propose any candidates, followed by a call for someone to second the choice. Then, depending on whether there is a challenge to this, or further candidates are proposed, the candidate will be deemed elected or a vote will take place to determine the successful candidate.

The meeting will be preceded by the AGM of the Castlecomer Municipal District, at which a new area chairman will be elected also.

At the Piltown Municipal District AGM on Wednesday, Fianna Fail councillor Ger Frisby was elected chairman, taking over from Cllr Fidelis Doherty (FG).