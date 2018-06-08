New cathaoirleach for Kilkenny County Council to be elected today
Members meet this afternoon
The 24 elected members of Kilkenny County Council meet at County Hall this afternoon for their AGM
The elected members of Kilkenny County Council will meet to pick a new chairman for 2018/19, at the council Annual General Meeting this afternoon.
Incumbent Cllr David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) will hand over the reigns to a successor after his 12 months in office. The councillors present will be asked if they wish to propose any candidates, followed by a call for someone to second the choice. Then, depending on whether there is a challenge to this, or further candidates are proposed, the candidate will be deemed elected or a vote will take place to determine the successful candidate.
The meeting will be preceded by the AGM of the Castlecomer Municipal District, at which a new area chairman will be elected also.
At the Piltown Municipal District AGM on Wednesday, Fianna Fail councillor Ger Frisby was elected chairman, taking over from Cllr Fidelis Doherty (FG).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on