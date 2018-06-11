Kilkenny make-up artist gives some sound sun advice

How amazing has Ireland looked the past few weeks?

The sunshine has most definitely been illuminating Kilkenny and the bus loads of tourists have arrived decked out in their Summer hats, glowing with SPF, and also armed with rain gear and a brolly because you just never know!

What is it with us Irish people not being prepared for the weather? How many people are sporting farmers tans? How many of us have been sunburnt the past few weeks?

Burnt skin is damaged skin, and although we need to get some Vitamin D into our bones, we also need to protect our largest organ from the harmful rays.

a few tips to stay safe this summer

• Avoid the sun during peak hours. Generally, this is between 10am and 2pm. These are prime hours for exposure to skin-damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. They can still damage our skin even on cloudy days.

• Wear protective clothing. This includes pants, long sleeves, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

• Use sunscreen. Apply sunscreen generously and reapply every two hours.



The Low Down

There are two types of UV light that can harm your skin UVA and UVB. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from both. UVA rays can prematurely age your skin, causing wrinkling and age spots. UVB rays can burn your skin. Too much exposure to UVA and UVB can cause long term effects to the skin and can lead to skin cancer.

BUY A BROAD SPECTRUM SPF

It’s not always clear if the sunscreen you are buying is right for you so here’s what you need to look out for:

SPF 15 or higher.

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and refers to the amount of time you can stay in the sun without getting sunburned. Broad Spectrum meaning it will protect you from UVA and UVB rays.

The star rating. If it doesn’t say Broad Spectrum look for a star rating. Sunscreen with an SPF of 30 and a UVA rating of 4 or 5 stars is generally considered as a good standard of sun protection in addition to shade and clothing. My favourite Sunscreen for kids is the La Roche Posay

ANTHELIOS DERMO-PEDIATRICS SPF 50 and for adults Anthelios Body Milk SPF30.

Fortunately most people are now wearing an every day SPF on their face, neck and décolletage. A moisturiser with a minimum of SPF 15 or 30. I personally prefer an SPF 30 but it is really down to you. My go to every day SPF is IMAGE Prevention + Hydrating Moisturiser SPF 30 RRP €46.50.

It contains an ingredient called Aqualance, which specifically targets UV-related skin dehydration.

But how do you reapply sunscreen if you are wearing makeup? Generally we are advised to reapply our sun factor every 2 hours. This is impossible if you are wearing makeup. Or is it? Jane Iredale do a fab product that you can reapply over your makeup without any mess.

The Powder-Me SPF® Dry Sunscreen can be used on the body, face and scalp for a UVB/UVA SPF 30 protection. Image Skincare also do a super sunscreen you can wear over makeup and reapply without your makeup turning to an oily slick! Try Image Skincare Prevention+ Pure Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

La Roche Posay is available in pharmacies nationwide. Image Skincare is available in Eyrebrushed Makeup & Beauty Studios Kilkenny.

This article was submitted by Emma Hogan Eyre. For more see www.eyrebrushed.ie