Solar power in your home - Kilkenny talk by a man with 30 years experience using it

Dr Declan Murphy, Chairman of An Taisce’s Kilkenny Association will give a talk on using solar energy to power your home on Wednesday. Dr Murphy will relate his experience of over 30 years using both passive and active solar energy in his own home in Kilkenny City. The talk will cover the financial outlays required to install solar equipment and the financial and environmental benefits that can be enjoyed as a result. Attendees will also be invited to share and discuss their own experience of using solar energy. The talk will take place at 8pm at Butler House, Patrick Street. Entry is free of charge and all are welcome.

The AGM of the An Taisce Kilkenny Association will take in the same location following the talk and discussion. Election of the committee for 2018 will take place at the AGM. The maximum number of committee members is 10 people, any An Taisce Kilkenny Association member is welcome to be nominated.