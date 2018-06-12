New electoral areas for Kilkenny to be revealed with local elections less than a year away

Details of the new local electoral boundaries for Kilkenny are expected to be published tomorrow (Wednesday) by Minister of State John Paul Phelan.

It will see changes to the controversial format created by then-Minister Phil Hogan's Local Government Act 2014, which axed Kilkenny Borough Council and split the city in two. It’s expected the new areas will include a restored city area, possibly with seven seats, with the current Kilkenny City East and Kilkenny City West consigned to history.

There's no word of change in south Kilkenny, but speculation is rife that the Castlecomer Municipal District will go from a six-seater to a five-seater, with the Paulstown /Goresbridge area no longer included in it.

At the AGM of the Castlecomer Municipal District on Friday, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh said the councillors were awaiting word on the new boundaries. She said 'unfortunately' it looked like the north Kilkenny area was to lose a seat, but the area as is was very large, with only one large town - Castlecomer.

"Our area had gone absolutely massive in size. It's from Galmoy right across to Piltown and into Gowran," she said.

The 2019 local elections will be held on Friday, May 24 next year on the same day as the 2019 European Parliament election.