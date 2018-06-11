Plans submitted to turn south Kilkenny hotel into a nursing home

Prudent Healthcare Ltd has applied for planning permission to turn a 26

bedroom hotel into a nursing home. The company wants to change the use of the Athenaeum House Hotel, Christendom, Ferrybank

and has applied to Kilkenny County Council to construct a four storey extension to rear of the building, comprising of an additional 40 living

rooms and all ancillary service rooms and alterations. It wants to extend the existing restaurant area and all associated site works necessary to facilitate the proposed development.

Part of the site is located within County Waterford, therefore a joint planning application is being submitted to Waterford City and County Council and

Kilkenny County Council.



