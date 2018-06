Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an assault in Hebron Park which took place on Friday evening.

The assault was reported to have taken place between 9.20 and 9.50pm. The injured party sustained a bite to his ear and he was treated at St Luke's hospital for injuries, including a laceration, to his ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.